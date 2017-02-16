Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canvest Environmental Protection Group expects to record an increase in FY profit

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1381.HK> : Expected to record an increase of around 45% in profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 .Expected result due to rise in revenue from power sales and waste treatment fees contributed by increasing operating capacity.

Canvest Environmental Protection HY net profit HK$153.8 mln up 52.5 percent<1381.HK>

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1381.HK>: HY revenue HK$670 million, up 37.8% . HY profit attributable to equity holders of HK$153.8 million up 52.5 percent .Says interim dividend 1.1 HK cents per share.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group enters into management agreement<1381.HK>

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1381.HK>: Voluntary announcement - management agreement in relation to zhongshan wte plant <1381.HK> . Counterparties will entrust group for management of construction and operation of the zhongshan waste-to-energy plant . Entered management agreement with zhongshan city guangye longcheng environmental and 4 related parties of zhongshan guangye . Group will be responsible for, inter alia, coordinating the construction of the zhongshan wte plant .

Canvest Environmental Protection Group issues positive profit alert<1381.HK>

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1381.HK>: Positive profit alert <1381.HK> . Expected to record an increase of about 50% in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to increase in revenue from power sales and waste treatment fees .

Canvest Environmental Protection entered into subscription agreement with Wise Power Investment Ltd<1381.HK>

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1381.HK>: Company and the subscriber (Wise Power Investment Limited) entered into the subscription agreement . Says intends to use the net proceeds for injection into the paid-in capital of the subsidiaries . Subscriber agreed to subscribe 34.2 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$3.4 per subscription share .