Edition:
India

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)

1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pacific Textiles Holdings announces FY revenue of hk$ 6.93 bln vs hk$ 6.91 bln<1382.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd <1382.HK>: Announcement of annual results for the financial year ended 31 March 2016 <1382.HK> . FY revenue hk$ 6.93 billion versus hk$ 6.91 billion . Says board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of hk40 cents (2015: hk40 cents) per share . FY net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$1.13 billion versus hk$1.07 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

» More 1382.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials