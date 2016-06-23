Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd <1382.HK>: Announcement of annual results for the financial year ended 31 March 2016 <1382.HK> . FY revenue hk$ 6.93 billion versus hk$ 6.91 billion . Says board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of hk40 cents (2015: hk40 cents) per share . FY net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$1.13 billion versus hk$1.07 billion .