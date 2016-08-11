Edition:
Suncity Group Holdings Ltd (1383.HK)

1383.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$0.47
Open
HK$0.47
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.46
Volume
2,480,000
Avg. Vol
11,785,635
52-wk High
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.19

Sun Century announces termination of a possible acquisition<1383.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Sun Century Group Ltd <1383.HK>: Termination of the possible acquisition <1383.HK> . Entered into an agreement with the present vendor to terminate the agreement of intent . Co and present vendor confirmed that it has no claims on the other in relation to the agreement of intent and the termination agreement . Company intends to use the unutilised net proceeds from open offer of about hk$37.4 million as general working capital of group .  Full Article

Sun Century Group updates on acquisition of Suncity Group Tourism<1383.HK>
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Sun Century Group Ltd <1383.HK>: 1) connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of Suncity Group Tourism Limited; and (2) updates on business development and possible fund raising <1383.HK> . Deal for consideration of MOP 1.5 million . Units as purchasers entered into agreement with Chau Cheok Wa and Chau Sui Heng as vendors . Says group is contemplating a possible fund raising exercise to repay part of the outstanding bank and other borrowings . Intends to further expand its planned tourism-related business to countries in Asian market such as Vietnam and South Korea .  Full Article

BRIEF-Suncity Group expects to record rise in HY loss attributable

* Expected to record a significant increase in its loss attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017

