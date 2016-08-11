Suncity Group Holdings Ltd (1383.HK)
0.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.00 (-1.05%)
HK$0.47
HK$0.47
HK$0.47
HK$0.46
2,480,000
11,785,635
HK$0.86
HK$0.19
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sun Century announces termination of a possible acquisition<1383.HK>
Sun Century Group Ltd <1383.HK>: Termination of the possible acquisition <1383.HK> . Entered into an agreement with the present vendor to terminate the agreement of intent . Co and present vendor confirmed that it has no claims on the other in relation to the agreement of intent and the termination agreement . Company intends to use the unutilised net proceeds from open offer of about hk$37.4 million as general working capital of group . Full Article
Sun Century Group updates on acquisition of Suncity Group Tourism<1383.HK>
Sun Century Group Ltd <1383.HK>: 1) connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of Suncity Group Tourism Limited; and (2) updates on business development and possible fund raising <1383.HK> . Deal for consideration of MOP 1.5 million . Units as purchasers entered into agreement with Chau Cheok Wa and Chau Sui Heng as vendors . Says group is contemplating a possible fund raising exercise to repay part of the outstanding bank and other borrowings . Intends to further expand its planned tourism-related business to countries in Asian market such as Vietnam and South Korea . Full Article
BRIEF-Suncity Group expects to record rise in HY loss attributable
* Expected to record a significant increase in its loss attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017