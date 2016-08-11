Sun Century Group Ltd <1383.HK>: Termination of the possible acquisition <1383.HK> . Entered into an agreement with the present vendor to terminate the agreement of intent . Co and present vendor confirmed that it has no claims on the other in relation to the agreement of intent and the termination agreement . Company intends to use the unutilised net proceeds from open offer of about hk$37.4 million as general working capital of group .