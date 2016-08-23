Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd <1387.HK>: Profit warning <1387.HK> . Xpects to record a substantial increase in loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result attributable to the loss from discontinued operation which amounted to approximately RMB14 billion . Refile-renhe commercial holdings co ltd <1387.hk> - expects to record a substantial increase in loss for the six months ended 30 june 2016 .