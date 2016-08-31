Hydoo International Holding Ltd <1396.HK>: Company entered into a convertible notes repurchase agreement with the sole holder of the convertible notes . Repurchase will be settled in cash from proceeds received from issue of 2019 notes to China orient alternative investment fund . Co proposed to repurchase an aggregate principal amount of US$50, million of outstanding convertible notes from sole holder . Refile - Hydoo - proposed to repurchase aggregate principal amount of US$50 million of outstanding convertible notes from sole holder (fixes typo) .