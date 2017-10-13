Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS><1398.HK>:Ping An Asset Management Buys 44.877 million H-shares in ICBC <<<601398.SS>>><<<1398.HK>>> at average price per share of HK$6.3231 on Oct 10 - HKEx filing.Ping An Asset Management owns 5.03 percent stake in ICBC after the transaction from 4.98 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK>:Buys 117.938 million shares of ICBC <<<1398.HK>>> at an average price per share of HK$6.3286 on Oct 9 - HKEx filing.Ping An Life Insurance owns 6.07 percent stake in ICBC after transaction from 5.93 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China <601398.SS>: Says it will pay domestic preferred stock dividend with dividend yield of 4.5 percent .Says it will pay overseas preferred stock dividend with initial dividend yield of 6 percent.

Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <601398.SS> : Sheila Colleen Bair nominated as candidate for independent non- executive director of bank .Gu Shu has been appointed as vice chairman.

Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <1398.HK> :Considered and approved proposal on appointment of Gu Shu as president of Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Limited.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Industrial & Commercial Bank Of China Chairman Yi Huiman said : ICBC's bad debts may continue to rise but will stabilise gradually . It's too early to say whether bad debt levels getting worse or better, . ICBC will issue NPL-backed securities next month . ICBC's first batch of NPL-backed securities will not exceed 5 billion yuan (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; editing by David Clarke) ((matthew.miller1@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <1398.HK><601398.SS> : Says H1 net profit 150.22 billion yuan ($22.49 billion) . Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.55 percent at end-June . Says net interest margin at 2.21 percent at end-June .Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.54 pct at end-June.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS>: HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB 150.217 billion versus RMB 149.0 billion a year ago . NPL ratio as at June 30, 2016, 1.55 percent versus 1.50 percent as at December 31, 2015 . Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at June 30, 12.54 percent versus 12.87 percent as at December 31, 2015 . HY net interest margin 2.21 percent versus 2.53 percent a year ago . "In H2 2016 global economic recovery will remain weak" .

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS>: ICBC usdpref1 ICBC eurpref1 ICBC cnhpref1-r-overseas regulatory announcement - issue of u.s.$500 mln fixed rate medium term notes due 2019 by Singapore branch <1398.HK> . Fixed rate medium term notes due 2019 were listed on Singapore exchange on 12 August 2016 .

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS>: Says wei Guoxiong shall cease to serve as chief risk officer of the bank . Says qualification of Wang Bairong as chief risk officer of bank has been approved by China Banking Regulatory Commission .