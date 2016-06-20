Edition:
Cowell e Holdings Inc (1415.HK)

1415.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.62
Day's High
HK$3.85
Day's Low
HK$3.61
Volume
31,356,000
Avg. Vol
32,737,670
52-wk High
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cowell e Holdings redesignates Kim Kab Cheol as CEO<1415.HK>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Cowell e Holdings Inc <1415.HK>: ...more resignation of chief executive officer and redesignation of chief executive officer <1415.HK> . Says Lee Sun Yong has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company . Kim Kab Cheol, an executive director, has been redesignated as the chief executive officer .  Full Article

Cowell E Holdings announces profit warning<1415.HK>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Cowell e Holdings Inc <1415.HK>: Profit warning <1415.HK> . Expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Decline primarily attributable to decrease in sales due to weak demand in the smart phone industry during the period .  Full Article

Cowell e Holdings says Lee Sun Yong appointed CEO
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Cowell e Holdings Inc:Says Kwak Joung Hwan has resigned as an executive director, the chairman of the board.Seong Seokhoon, an executive director, has been redesignated as the chairman of the board.Lee Sun Yong has been appointed as chief executive officer of the company, with effect from 1 March 2016.  Full Article

Cowell e Holdings Inc News

BRIEF-Cowell E's HY net profit attributable rises by about 252.8%

* HY net profit attributable to owners of company reached about us$9.2 million representing an increase of approximately 252.8 pct

