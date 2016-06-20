Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cowell e Holdings redesignates Kim Kab Cheol as CEO<1415.HK>

Cowell e Holdings Inc <1415.HK>: ...more resignation of chief executive officer and redesignation of chief executive officer <1415.HK> . Says Lee Sun Yong has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company . Kim Kab Cheol, an executive director, has been redesignated as the chief executive officer .

Cowell E Holdings announces profit warning<1415.HK>

Cowell e Holdings Inc <1415.HK>: Profit warning <1415.HK> . Expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Decline primarily attributable to decrease in sales due to weak demand in the smart phone industry during the period .

Cowell e Holdings says Lee Sun Yong appointed CEO

Cowell e Holdings Inc:Says Kwak Joung Hwan has resigned as an executive director, the chairman of the board.Seong Seokhoon, an executive director, has been redesignated as the chairman of the board.Lee Sun Yong has been appointed as chief executive officer of the company, with effect from 1 March 2016.