Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group updates on HY expected performance

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd <1428.HK>::Sees HY unaudited total comprehensive income (after tax) of group for period about HK$215 million.Expected result due to ‍drastic increment in total market turnover ​.

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group issues profit warning<1428.HK>

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd <1428.HK>: Profit warning <1428.HK> . Expected result due to reduction in the total market turnover of the Hong Kong stock market . For three months ended 30 June 2016, unaudited consolidated comprehensive income of group was approximately hk$56 million .

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities says Hui Yik Bun has been re-designated as the CEO

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:Chan Kai Fung tendered his resignation as an executive director, a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company.Hui Yik Bun has been re-designated as the CEO and appointed as an authorised representative of co.