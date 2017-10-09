Edition:
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd (1428.HK)

1428.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
HK$2.57
Open
HK$2.59
Day's High
HK$2.59
Day's Low
HK$2.52
Volume
6,729,000
Avg. Vol
8,637,544
52-wk High
HK$3.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group updates on HY expected performance
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd <1428.HK>::Sees HY unaudited total comprehensive income (after tax) of group for period about HK$215 million.Expected result due to ‍drastic increment in total market turnover ​.  Full Article

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group issues profit warning<1428.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd <1428.HK>: Profit warning <1428.HK> . Expected result due to reduction in the total market turnover of the Hong Kong stock market . For three months ended 30 June 2016, unaudited consolidated comprehensive income of group was approximately hk$56 million .  Full Article

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities says Hui Yik Bun has been re-designated as the CEO
Friday, 8 Apr 2016 

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:Chan Kai Fung tendered his resignation as an executive director, a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company.Hui Yik Bun has been re-designated as the CEO and appointed as an authorised representative of co.  Full Article

