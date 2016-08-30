Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd (1430.HK)
Suchuang Gas Corp says unit entered into agreement for acquisition of equity interest in Kunshan Anda Natural Gas<1430.HK>
Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd <1430.HK>: Voluntary announcement acquisition of equity interest in kunshan anda natural gas development co., ltd.. <1430.HK> . Purchaser, entered into the agreement with the vendors and Shanghai qintaiyuan . Purchaser agreed to purchase the equity interest from the vendors . Deal for total consideration of RMB79.20 million in cash . The purchaser will own 60% of the equity interest in the target . Purchaser is Suchuang Gas Shanghai) co., ltd, a unit of the company . Full Article
Suchuang Gas Corp says Fung Yu agreed to sell 96.8 mln shares for hk$246.8 mln<1430.HK>
Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd <1430.HK>: The company and the investor, an independent third party, entered into the subscription agreement . Fung Yu Holdings, entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the investor . Net proceeds from subscription agreement will be approximately hk$78.3 million . Fung Yu Holdings agreed to sell 96.8 million shares at the consideration of hk$246.8 million . Intends to use net proceeds from issue of subscription shares in potential acquisition of natural gas operations in prc . Full Article