Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd <1430.HK>: Voluntary announcement acquisition of equity interest in kunshan anda natural gas development co., ltd.. <1430.HK> . Purchaser, entered into the agreement with the vendors and Shanghai qintaiyuan . Purchaser agreed to purchase the equity interest from the vendors . Deal for total consideration of RMB79.20 million in cash . The purchaser will own 60% of the equity interest in the target . Purchaser is Suchuang Gas Shanghai) co., ltd, a unit of the company .