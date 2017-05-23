Edition:
Mobile Internet China Holdings Ltd (1439.HK)

1439.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
HK$2.36
Open
HK$2.36
Day's High
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.29
Volume
5,785,000
Avg. Vol
6,103,556
52-wk High
HK$2.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Packaging Holdings Development updates on issue of additional consideration shares in relation to acquisition of Cable King
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd <1439.HK>:company entered into agreement with seller.co to pay seller additional consideration of hk$180 million in accordance with share purchase agreement.refers to issue of additional consideration shares in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital in Cable King.  Full Article

China Packaging Holdings Development announces disposal of shares by substantial sahreholder<1439.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd <1439.HK>: Informed by substantial shareholder that it has disposed of 90 million shares of the company at hk$0.822 per share to two parties .  Full Article

Mobile Internet China Holdings Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
