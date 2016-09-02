Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fu Shou Yuan Int'l says unit to invest in Mashan Ecological Cemetery<1448.HK>

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd <1448.HK>: Inside information - investment in Mashan Ecological Cemetery <1448.HK> . Total investment amount of approximately RMB82.61 million . Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan industry development co., Ltd and Xuanzhou Bureau of Civil Affairs entered into investment agreement . Agreement for the construction, operation and management of the mashan ecological cemetery in Xuanzhou district .

Fu Shou Yuan says HY total revenue about RMB641.5 mln<1448.HK>

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd <1448.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1448.HK> . Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2016 amounted to approximately RMB641.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 9.2% . Board has declared an interim dividend of hk2.57 cents per share for the six months ended June 30, 2016. . HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of about RMB177.9 million up 12.0% .

Fu Shou Yuan International Group updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of the company

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd:As at the date of this announcement, some of the proceedings have been settled or concluded by the people's courts."group intends to initiate separate legal steps against liang to recover any losses it suffers as a result of the proceedings".Refers to litigation involving a subsidiary of the company.