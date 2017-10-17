Guolian Securities Co Ltd (1456.HK)
3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.03 (+0.77%)
HK$3.90
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
HK$3.93
33,000
658,783
HK$4.48
HK$3.76
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Guolian Securities posts Sept net profit of RMB31.0 mln
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>:Sept revenue RMB93.1 million .Sept net profit of company RMB31.0 million. Full Article
Guolian Securities says May net profit for co was RMB 33.8 mln
June 8 (Reuters) - Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>:May net profit for co RMB33.8 million.May revenue of co RMB75.8 million. Full Article
Guolian Securities Co says for september 2016 net profit of co was RMB38.4 million
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK> :For september 2016 net profit of co RMB38.4 million. Full Article
Guolian Securities issues profit warning<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: SEC-profit warning . Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its HY net profit attributable to the shareholders of approximately 65% . Expected result due to overall sluggish securities market as well as the significant year-on-year trading volume decrease in Shanghai stock exchange . Full Article
Guolian Securities says July 2016 net profit for the company 71.1 million rmb<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: July 2016 net profit for the company 71.1 million rmb . Full Article
Guolian Securities June net profit RMB37.7 million<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: June net profit RMB37.7 million . Full Article
Guolian Securities appoints Yao Zhiyong as chairman of third session of board<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: Yao zhiyong was appointed as the chairman of the third session of the board . Says Peng Yanbao has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from 16 June 2016 . Full Article
Guolian Securities updates on notice of arbitration from Wuxi Arbitration Commission<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: SEC-inside information arbitration <1456.HK> . Says on 6 June 2016, it received a notice of arbitration from the Wuxi arbitration commission . Says co is in course of seeking legal advice in respect of dispute and will vigorously contest claim . Says co take all appropriate steps to defend its position against the claimant's allegations . Says claimant seeks, damages for loss suffered by the claimant in the amount of approximately RMB81 million . Co believes that the outcome of the dispute will not have a material impact on the financial conditions of the company . Claimant sought to initiate an arbitration against the co as respondent with Wuxi arbitration commission in respect of a dispute . Refers to application of arbitration filed by Hu Xucang dated 13 may 2016 with the Wuxi arbitration commission against co . Full Article
Guolian Securities says May 2016 revenue RMB114.7 million<1456.HK>
Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: SEC-announcement on financial data for May 2016 <1456.HK> . Says May 2016 revenue RMB114.7 million . May net profit RMB61.8 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Guolian Securities posts Sept net profit of RMB31.0 mln
* Sept net profit of company RMB31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: