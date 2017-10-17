Guolian Securities Co Ltd <1456.HK>: SEC-inside information arbitration <1456.HK> . Says on 6 June 2016, it received a notice of arbitration from the Wuxi arbitration commission . Says co is in course of seeking legal advice in respect of dispute and will vigorously contest claim . Says co take all appropriate steps to defend its position against the claimant's allegations . Says claimant seeks, damages for loss suffered by the claimant in the amount of approximately RMB81 million . Co believes that the outcome of the dispute will not have a material impact on the financial conditions of the company . Claimant sought to initiate an arbitration against the co as respondent with Wuxi arbitration commission in respect of a dispute . Refers to application of arbitration filed by Hu Xucang dated 13 may 2016 with the Wuxi arbitration commission against co .