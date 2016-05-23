Edition:
India

Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd (1462.HK)

1462.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
HK$3.31
Open
HK$3.31
Day's High
HK$3.41
Day's Low
HK$3.30
Volume
23,506,000
Avg. Vol
9,440,033
52-wk High
HK$3.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gold-Finance Holdings expects 50 pct decline in profit in March quarter<1462.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd <1462.HK>: Fin hldg-profit warning . For the year ended 31 March 2016, the group expects that the amount of profit attributable may decrease by approximately 50% . Expected results attributed to lower gross profit margin of group as compared to corresponding period in 2015 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd News

» More 1462.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials