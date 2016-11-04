Get Nice Financial Group Ltd (1469.HK)
1469.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-2.56%)
HK$-0.05 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.95
HK$1.95
Open
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's Low
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Volume
1,059,000
1,059,000
Avg. Vol
4,048,511
4,048,511
52-wk High
HK$2.38
HK$2.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.90
HK$0.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Get Nice Financial Group expects to record a decrease in profit for six months ended 30 September
Get Nice Financial Group Ltd <1469.HK>- : Expected to record a decrease in profit for six months ended 30 September 2016 .Decrease is primarily due to decrease in interest income from margin financing. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.