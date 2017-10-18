Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Q Technology Group Co Ltd <1478.HK>:Unit ‍KUNSHAN Q Technology entered into investment agreement with management committee of Kunshan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Park​.Consideration for acquiring industrial land use rights, if granted by kunshan management committee, is expected to be RMB33.6 million.Unit to increase its investment in Kunshan Hi-Tech Park by way of increase of registered capital of us$100 million in Kunshan QT China​.As part of arrangement Kunshan QT China applies Kunshan management committee for grant of land use right of parcel of industrial land​.

Q Technology Group says Yang Peikun resigned as CEO, Fan Fuqiang appointed as CFO<1478.HK>

Q Technology Group Co Ltd <1478.HK>: Yang Peikun has resigned as an executive director and the chief executive officer of the company . Hu Sanmu has been appointed as an executive director . Fan Fuqiang has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company . Wang Jianqiang, executive director, has been re-designated from position of chief financial officer of company to chief executive officer .

Q Technology Group Co Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Q Technology Group Co Ltd:Expected that unaudited consolidated profit of group for twelve months ended 31 December will decrease by approximately 30%.Expected decrease in profit was mainly due to the decrease in average selling price.