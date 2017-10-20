Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>:9-month aggregate premiums income of unit china continent property & casualty insurance company about RMB27,528 million​.

China Reinsurance reports HY net profit RMB2.70 bln vs RMB6.58 bln<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: China re-announcement of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1508.HK> . HY net premiums earned RMB 47.65 billion versus RMB 37.83 billion . Company does not declare interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected that the development of p&c insurance industry will slow down" .HY net profit RMB2.70 billion versus RMB 6.58 billion.

China Reinsurance estimates decrease in results for first half year of 2016<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: It is estimated that HY net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the company may decrease by approximately 60% . Decrease in results of the company for H1 2016 was mainly due to a year-on- year decrease in investment income .

China Reinsurance Group announces HY premiums income derived from units<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co as derived from China continent property and casualty insurance for 6 months was about RMB15.71 billion .

China Reinsurance Group says units entered into a trust contract<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: Subscription under real estate debt investment scheme . Says units entered into a trust contract with China Re AMC, a subsidiary of the company . China Re P&C, China Re Life And Continent Insurance altogether subscribe for a total subscription amount of RMB8 billion .

China Reinsurance Group announces aggregate premiums income of China Reinsurance Group<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of China Reinsurance Group Corp for 1 January 2016 to 31 may 2016 were about RMB13.08 billion .

China Reinsurance Group says aggregate premiums income of unit from Jan 1 to April 30 were RMB10.75 bln<1508.HK>

China Reinsurance Group Corp <1508.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of China continent property and casualty insurance from 1 January to 30 April were about RMB10.75 billion .