Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd (1509.HK)

1509.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.02HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.09
Open
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.04
Day's Low
HK$3.00
Volume
307,000
Avg. Vol
603,283
52-wk High
HK$6.11
52-wk Low
HK$2.86

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Harmonicare Medical says unit to acquire 51% stake of Nantong Hemeijia
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd <1509.HK>:Beijing HAD entered into acquisition agreement with existing shareholders of Nantong Hemeijia.Beijing HAD agreed to acquire equity interest from Zhang Xiaoyu for a consideration of rmb32 million.Announces acquisition of 51% equity interest of Nantong Hemeijia.  Full Article

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Harmonicare Medical Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB422.7 million

* Revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to about RMB422.7 million, down 1.7 percent

Earnings vs. Estimates

