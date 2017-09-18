Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group units receive approval for drug clinical trials

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>:* Says its units received drug clinical trials approval for drug, Triptorelin Acetate Microspheres for Injection.

Livzon Pharma sees net profit up 20-30 pct in 2016

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ><1513.HK> :Says it expects net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y in 2016 at 747.2-809.4 million yuan ($117.36 million).

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group raises 1.46 bln yuan via private placement

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>:Says it issued 29,098,203 shares at 50.1 yuan per share and raised 1.46 billion yuan in total via private placement.

Livzon Pharma's H1 net profit up 20.0 pct

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ><1513.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 20.0 percent y/y at 409.1 million yuan ($61.50 million).

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group issues 350 mln yuan worth super short-term debentures

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group <000513.SZ> Inc.: Says it issues first tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 350 million yuan, on Aug. 12, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.8 percent .Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date May 9, 2017.

Livzon Pharmaceutical receives approval from CSRC for non-public issuance of A shares<000513.SZ><1513.HK>

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>: Approval from CSRC for the non-public issuance of A shares <1513.HK> . Received approval in relation to non-public issuance of shares issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission .

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says 2016 H1 net profit to up 17~25 pct

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>: Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent .Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 340.8 million yuan.

Livzon Pharmaceutical sees H1 net profit up 17-25 pct

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ><1513.HK><299902.SZ> :Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 17-25 percent y/y to 398.8-426.1 million yuan ($59.52-$63.72 million).

Livzon Pharmaceutical purchases 257,624 of restricted A shares<000513.SZ>

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>: Had purchased a total of 257,624 of its restricted a shares on 11 July 2016 . Aggregate purchase price paid for the repurchase was RMB 5 million .

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says 2015 dividend payment date

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc <000513.SZ>: Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 14 for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15.