Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd <1515.HK>::‍Xu Zechang has resigned as an executive director​.‍Wu Potao has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer​.‍Li Zhiyue has resigned as chief financial officer​.‍Fu Yanjun has been appointed as an executive director​.‍Han Yuewei has been appointed as an executive director and CEO.‍Ren Yuan has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer​.

Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd <1515.HK> :Company and CR holdings entered into PMM framework agreement.

Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd <1515.HK>: Company and the seller entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Deal for HK$3.72 billion .Pursuant to agreement seller has conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued share capital of the target company.

Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd <1515.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1515.HK> . HY revenue RMB705.2 million versus RMB 602.3 million . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of RMB130.3 million versus RMB101.6 million .Board of directors do not recommend payment of interim dividend for the six months ended June 30.

Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd <1515.HK>: Positive profit alert <1515.HK> . For half year ended June 30, 2016, group is expected to record an increase of around 20%- 40% in consolidated net profit . Expect result due to continuous increase in the overall patient visits .

Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd <1515.HK>: Voluntary announcement - acquisition of shares by two directors <1515.HK> . Cheng libing acquired a total of 800,000 ordinary shares of the company for approximately hk$8.79 million . Zhang acquired 1.1 million ordinary shares of the co in the open market for about hk$12.09 million .