Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd (1528.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd enters into sale and purchase agreement
Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd <1528.HK> : Buyer entered into sale and purchase agreement with seller . Pursuant to agreement buyer will acquire property from seller at a total consideration of RMB2.10 billion . Seller means Shanghai Jifu Real Estate Development .Buyer means company and four of its designated wholly-owned subsidiaries. Full Article
Red Star Macalline says HY net profit RMB 2.276 billion<1528.HK>
Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd <1528.HK>: Rs macalline-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1528.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.276 billion versus RMB 2.13 billion a year ago . The board does not recommend payment of dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY revenue RMB 4.41 bln vs RMB4.28 bln . Full Article
Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) USD300 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecur