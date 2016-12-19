Edition:
India

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd (1528.HK)

1528.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.28 (-2.73%)
Prev Close
HK$10.24
Open
HK$10.20
Day's High
HK$10.20
Day's Low
HK$9.93
Volume
1,744,598
Avg. Vol
1,634,044
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$7.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd enters into sale and purchase agreement
Monday, 19 Dec 2016 

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd <1528.HK> : Buyer entered into sale and purchase agreement with seller . Pursuant to agreement buyer will acquire property from seller at a total consideration of RMB2.10 billion . Seller means Shanghai Jifu Real Estate Development .Buyer means company and four of its designated wholly-owned subsidiaries.  Full Article

Red Star Macalline says HY net profit RMB 2.276 billion<1528.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd <1528.HK>: Rs macalline-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1528.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.276 billion versus RMB 2.13 billion a year ago . The board does not recommend payment of dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY revenue RMB 4.41 bln vs RMB4.28 bln .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd News

Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) USD300 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecur

» More 1528.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials