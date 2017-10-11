Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - 3SBio Inc <1530.HK>:Recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection (601a) approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​.

3SBio Inc says HY net profit RMB286.9 million<1530.HK>

3SBio Inc <1530.HK>: HY gross profit increased by RMB442.9 million, or 64.2% to RMB1.13 billion . Says HY revenue increased by 65.1% to RMB1.3 billion . Says board does not recommend any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB286.9 million versus RMB242.5 million .

3SBio Inc gets Investigational New Drug application for its drug from China Food and Drug Administration<1530.HK>

3SBio Inc <1530.HK>: Voluntary announcement <1530.HK> . Announced that its anti-epidermal growth factor receptor monoclonal antibody has received an approval of investigational new drug application for clinical trial .

3SBio says trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride tablet has received clinical trial approval<1530.HK>

3SBio Inc <1530.HK>: Trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride tablet has received clinical trial approval from the China food and drug administration .

Sorrento, 3Sbio announce CAR-T joint venture in China

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : 3Sbio will make total contributions of $10 million to joint venture . 3Sbio will initially own 51% of joint venture while TNK will initially hold remaining 49%. . tnk will grant JV exclusive license to CEA CAR-T technology and two additional CARS for cellular therapy for greater china market .Sorrento And 3Sbio Announce CAR-T joint venture in China.

3SBio updates on establishment of joint venture and purchase of securities<1530.HK>

3SBio Inc <1530.HK>: Voluntary announcement - establishment of a joint venture and purchase of securities <1530.HK> . Unit entered into a legally binding term sheet with TNK Therapeutics . Says Shenyang sunshine is expected to make an initial contribution of US$10 million to the joint venture .

3SBio says unit intends to withdraw drug application for 'Ipterbin'<1530.HK>

3SBio Inc <1530.HK>: Unit intends to withdraw drug application for ipterbin developed for treatment of her2 over-expressing metastatic breast cancer .Does not expect intended application withdrawal to have significant impact on group's current and future operating and financial performance.

3SBio Inc says entered into agreement VII with Citic Holdings

3SBio Inc:Says company entered into agreement VII with citic holdings.Company conditionally agreed to acquire and citic holdings conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued share capital of gains prestige.In connection with agreement VII, it is expected that the company will enter into the option deed with citic holdings and citic pacific.Shenyang sunshine entered into agreement VIII with xizang hongshang.Says pursuant to option deed the company will conditionally agree to grant the options to citic pacific.Says Shenyang sunshine agreed to acquire and xizang hongshang agreed to sell a 30% equity interest in Shanghai hongshang.