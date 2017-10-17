Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genscript Biotech Corp updates on transfer of shares of GS Corp

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp <1548.HK>:Informed by GS Corp that 5 million shares & 2.5 million shares of GS Corp were transffered to Zhang Trust and Wang Trust respectively.

Genscript Biotech updates on development of new drug​

May 29 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp <1548.HK>:‍application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.​.

Genscript Biotech issues profit alert<1548.HK>

Genscript Biotech Corp <1548.HK>: Bio-positive profit alert . The group is expecting to record a significant increase in the net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .Says expected increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the number of purchase orders placed by customers.

GenScript Biotech updates on investment agreement<1548.HK>

Genscript Biotech Corp <1548.HK>: Bio-discloseable transaction in relation to the investment agreement <1548.HK> . GenScript HK and Zhenjiang Committee entered into the investment agreement .

Genscript Biotech Corp <1548.HK>: GenScript HK and Zhenjiang committee entered into the investment agreement . Agreement to set-up its Gene Synthesis Services outsourcing base in Zhenjiang new area by the group .