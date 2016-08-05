Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MIE issues profit warning<1555.HK>

MIE Holdings Corp <1555.HK>: Profit warning announcement <1555.HK> . Group is expected to record a more significant half-year net loss as compared to the corresponding period in 2015 . Expected result due to decreases in average oil price realized and sales revenue realized from our China and Kazakhstan operations .

MIE Holdings procures approval of Kazakh ministry for transfer of 60 pct issued share capital of Palaeontol B.V<1555.HK>

MIE Holdings Corp <1555.HK>: Has procured the approval of the ministry of energy of the republic of Kazakhstan . Approval for the transfer of 60% issued share capital of Palaeontol B.V. on 29 June 2016. .

MIE Holdings appoints Mei Liming as CFO<1555.HK>

MIE Holdings Corp <1555.HK>: tao tak yin dexter resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer . mei liming has been appointed as the chief financial officer .

MIE Holdings says Q1 production decreased compared to last year<1555.HK>

MIE Holdings Corp <1555.HK>: Group's 1Q 2016 average daily operated and net oil and gas production decreased by 8.6% and 7.0% respectively . Q1 total net production allocated to group decreased by 12.9 percent to 6,160 BOPD . Q1 group's average daily net oil production was 9,618 bopd, down 9.8% .

MIE updates on disposal of 60% equity interest in Palaeontol B.V.

MIE Holdings Corp:Major transaction disposal of 60% equity interest in palaeontol b.v.Seller (an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement.Sale and purchase agreement in relation to the disposal of the sale shares in the target company by the seller to the purchaser.

MIE Holdings Corp issues FY 2015 profit/loss outlook

MIE Holdings Corp:Says , the Group is expected to record a significant net loss for FY2015, as compared to a net profit for FY2014.Expected result due to the very substantial decline in global crude oil prices which resulted in decreases in average oil price realized and net oil sales revenue realized from China and Kazakhstan operations.