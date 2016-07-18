Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (1558.HK)
1558.HK on Hong Kong Stock
22.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
22.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$1.00 (+4.63%)
HK$1.00 (+4.63%)
Prev Close
HK$21.60
HK$21.60
Open
HK$21.75
HK$21.75
Day's High
HK$22.85
HK$22.85
Day's Low
HK$21.75
HK$21.75
Volume
1,186,400
1,186,400
Avg. Vol
861,687
861,687
52-wk High
HK$22.85
HK$22.85
52-wk Low
HK$13.82
HK$13.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical issues profit alert<1558.HK>
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <1558.HK>: Hec pharm-announcement positive profit alert <1558.HK> . Will record increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of not less than 35% for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected growth in profit attributable to equity shareholders attributed to increase in the sales volume of kewei, in first half of the year . Full Article
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd announces global offering
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:Announces global offering of 90.1 mln h shares at maximum offer price of hk$18.50 per offer share. Full Article