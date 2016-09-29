Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kwan on updates on sale of shares by a controlling shareholder of the company

Kwan On Holdings Ltd <1559.HK>: Informed by variety rich , a controlling shareholder , that on 28 sept 2016, variety rich sold 79 million shares of hk$0.01 each . Deal at consideration of hk$0.83 per share .Sale shares represent approximately 8.23% of issued share capital of company.

Kwan On Holdings says Fortune Decade entered into subscription agreement

Kwan On Holdings Ltd <1559.HK>: Kwan On Hldgs-pledge Of Shares By Controlling Shareholders <1559.HK> . Fortune decade entered into a subscription agreement .Issued a note in an aggregate amount of HK$215 million.

Kwan On Holdings says Wong Wa appointed as an executive director<1559.HK>

Kwan On Holdings Ltd <1559.HK>: Says Lum Pak Sum appointed as independent non-executive director . Kwan on hldgs-...more appointment of an executive director and an independent non-executive director <1559.hk> . Wong Wa have been appointed as an executive director .

Kwan On Holdings updates on termination of deal<8305.HK>

Kwan On Holdings Ltd <8305.HK>: Hldgs-termination of a continuing connection transaction in relation to financial assistance from controlling shareholder <8305.HK> . Bank reviewed facilities that the aggregate sum has been increased to approximately HK$35.0 million . Bank reviewed facilities and set out that pledged bank deposit required as security has been increased to not less than HK$15.0 million .