Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Virscend Education Co Ltd <1565.HK>:Group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​.

Virscend Education HY net profit RMB163 million<1565.HK>

Virscend Education Co Ltd <1565.HK>: Says board did not declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB163 million versus RMB 75.4 million . HY revenue RMB 438.5 million versus RMB 364.8 million . Says the group plans to establish new schools or acquire existing schools .

Virscend Education issues positive profit alert<1565.HK>

Virscend Education Co Ltd <1565.HK>: Edu-positive profit alert . Expected to record increase of not less than 100% in net profit attributable to owners of parent for HY .Expected result due to increase in revenue generated from increase in number of students enrolled.

Virscend Education announces joint establishment of primary school<1565.HK>

Virscend Education Co Ltd <1565.HK>: Edu-inside information - proposed joint establishment of primary school attached to Chengdu Foreign Languages School (Meinian Campus) <1565.HK> . On 25 July 2016, Tibet Huatai, a unit of co, has entered into the school establishment agreement . Total capital contributions to be made is expected to be RMB10 million . Virscend education co says is expected that construction of the school campus will be completed by 31 may 2017 .