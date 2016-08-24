China Animation Characters Company Ltd (1566.HK)
1566.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.66%)
HK$0.02 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$3.01
HK$3.01
Open
HK$3.01
HK$3.01
Day's High
HK$3.03
HK$3.03
Day's Low
HK$2.99
HK$2.99
Volume
1,181,000
1,181,000
Avg. Vol
1,289,527
1,289,527
52-wk High
HK$3.76
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$2.97
HK$2.97
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Animation Characters enters placing agreement<1566.HK>
China Animation Characters Co Ltd <1566.HK>: Placing and top-up subscription under general mandate <1566.HK> . Bright rise, the company and the sole placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Gross proceeds and net proceeds from the top-up subscription will be HK$72 million and HK$69.5 million, respectively . Deal to purchase up to 20 million placing shares at the placing price of HK$3.60 per placing share . Full Article
BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement
* Unit entered into option agreement with Jovial, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement
No consensus analysis data available.