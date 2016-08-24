China Animation Characters Co Ltd <1566.HK>: Placing and top-up subscription under general mandate <1566.HK> . Bright rise, the company and the sole placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Gross proceeds and net proceeds from the top-up subscription will be HK$72 million and HK$69.5 million, respectively . Deal to purchase up to 20 million placing shares at the placing price of HK$3.60 per placing share .