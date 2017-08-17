Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jangho Group and unit sell decoration engineering firm to engineering investment firm

Aug 17(Reuters) - Jangho Group Co Ltd <601886.SS>:Says it and unit sold 100 percent stake in a decoration engineering firm to an engineering investment firm, an unit of Sundart Holdings Ltd <<<1568.HK>>>.Previous plan was announced on May 17.

Sundart holdings says Dongguan Sundart entered into master supply agreement

Sundart Holdings Ltd <1568.HK>: Dongguan Sundart entered into master supply agreement with Sundart Beijing . Dongguan Sundart agreed to supply interior decorative products to purchaser group .Deal for a term commencing from 4 november 2016 and ending on 31 december 2018.

Sundart Holdings says HY revenue hk$1.74 billion, down 12.0%<1568.HK>

Sundart Holdings Ltd <1568.HK>: Hldgs-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1568.HK> . Board declared an interim dividend of hk5 cents per share. . Says HY revenue hk$1.74 billion, down 12.0% . HY net profit from continuing operations hk$246.5 million versus hk$183.8 million .

Sundart Holdings announces subscription agreement; Applies for trading resumption<1568.HK>

Sundart Holdings Ltd <1568.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 21 July 2016 . Vendor conditionally agreed to subscribe for the subscription shares at the subscription price of hk$3.80 per subscription share . Vendor, the company and the placing agents entered into the placing and subscription agreement . The maximum net proceeds from the subscription will be approximately hk$769.00 million .

Rykadan Capital updates on disposal of Sundart shares<1568.HK><2288.HK>

Rykadan Capital Ltd <2288.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of listed securities <2288.HK> . company disposed on-market of a total of 332,000 Sundart shares in a series of transactions conducted on 10 June 2016 . Deal for for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of HK$1.6 million (excluding transaction costs) .