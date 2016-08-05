China Unienergy Group Ltd (1573.HK)
1573.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Unienergy issues positive profit alert<1573.HK>
China Unienergy Group Ltd <1573.HK>: Ch unienergy-inside information and positive profit alert <1573.HK> . Group is expected to record a significant increase in the HY consolidated net profit . Expected result due to increase in the average selling price for clean coal and fine coal products . Full Article
