China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd (1589.HK)

1589.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.60
Open
HK$2.60
Day's High
HK$2.61
Day's Low
HK$2.60
Volume
9,000
Avg. Vol
1,540,600
52-wk High
HK$5.93
52-wk Low
HK$2.09

Latest Key Developments

China logistics property updates on charge of shares by a substantial shareholder
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd <1589.HK> : A substantial shareholder holding 26.73% of issued shares entered into a charge over shares to secure its liabilities .Yupei International Investment Management agreed to charge 587.8 million shares in favour of an authorised institution as security for a bona fide commercial loan.  Full Article

China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd News

Fitch Rates CNLP's USD Notes Final 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP; B/Stable) USD100 million 8% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as CNLP's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 25 July 2017. C

