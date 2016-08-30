Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd <1599.HK>: HY revenue RMB 1.97 billion versus RMB 1.58 billion . Beijing urban construction design & development group co- "will not pay any interim dividend" . Beijing urban construction design & development group co - HY net profit amounted to RMB188 million, representing an increase of 20.5% .It is expected that by 2020, the total operating mileage of transit lines will reach 6,000 km.