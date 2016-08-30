Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd (1599.HK)
4.71HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$4.76
Open
HK$4.76
Day's High
HK$4.76
Day's Low
HK$4.68
Volume
287,000
Avg. Vol
1,559,373
52-wk High
HK$5.53
52-wk Low
HK$4.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Beijing Urban Construction Design and Development reports HY net profit RMB188 mln<1599.HK>
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd <1599.HK>: HY revenue RMB 1.97 billion versus RMB 1.58 billion . Beijing urban construction design & development group co- "will not pay any interim dividend" . Beijing urban construction design & development group co - HY net profit amounted to RMB188 million, representing an increase of 20.5% .It is expected that by 2020, the total operating mileage of transit lines will reach 6,000 km. Full Article