Edition:
India

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd (1600.HK)

1600.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.71
Open
HK$5.85
Day's High
HK$5.85
Day's Low
HK$5.61
Volume
1,539,885
Avg. Vol
1,351,454
52-wk High
HK$7.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Tian Lun Gas says Henan Tian Lun entered equity transfer agreement<1600.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of 36% equity interest in Zhongji Dadi <1600.HK> . Henan Tian Lun entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Vendor agreed to sell, 36% equity interest in Zhongji Dadi . Deal for RMB191 million .  Full Article

China Tian Lun Gas announces intention to accept offer regarding Zhongji Dadi<1600.HK>
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Intention to accept the offer regarding Zhongji Dadi <1600.HK> .  Full Article

China Tian Lun Gas updates on operating data for three months ended 31 March 2016<1600.HK>
Monday, 9 May 2016 

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Operating data for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <1600.HK> . Total gas sales volume of group for three months ended 31 March 2016 was approximately 248.3 million cubic metres .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd News

» More 1600.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials