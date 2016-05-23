Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of 36% equity interest in Zhongji Dadi <1600.HK> . Henan Tian Lun entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Vendor agreed to sell, 36% equity interest in Zhongji Dadi . Deal for RMB191 million .

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Intention to accept the offer regarding Zhongji Dadi <1600.HK> .

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd <1600.HK>: Operating data for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <1600.HK> . Total gas sales volume of group for three months ended 31 March 2016 was approximately 248.3 million cubic metres .