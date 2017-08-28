Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd (1608.HK)
1608.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$5.10
Open
HK$5.14
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.03
Volume
408,000
Avg. Vol
637,226
52-wk High
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vpower Group International to form potential JV to acquire power rental and modular system solution porivder
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd <1608.HK>:Announces offer letter for potential JV formation to acquire power rental and modular system solution porivder.Co and JV partner to set up a 60:40 JV in Dubai international financial centre to acquire, hold and operate target. Full Article