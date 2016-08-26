Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metallurgical Corporation of China HY net profit RMB 2.42 bln vs RMB 2.17 bln<1618.HK><601618.SS>

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd <601618.SS>: 2016 interim results announcement <1618.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 2.42 billion versus RMB 2.17 billion a year ago . HY operating revenue RMB 95.82 billion versus RMB100.69 billion year ago .

MCC's controlling shareholder receives greenlight from authorities on acquisition

Metallurgical Corporation Of China Ltd <601618.SS><1618.HK> :Says its controlling shareholder receives go-ahead from anti-monopoly authorities on acquisition deal.

Metallurgical Corporation of China announces 2015 dividend payment date

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 5.The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 6 and the dividend will be paid on May 6.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

Metallurgical Corporation of China signs business contracts

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Signs business contracts for about 7,560 mln yuan in total during the period from January to February in 2016, to undertake engineering projects.

Metallurgical Corporation of China amends private placement plan

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Says revises to issue up to 2.55 billion shares of common stock at no less than 3.85 yuan per share via private placement.Says to raise proceeds of up to 9.81 billion yuan.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Signs business contracts for about 401,586 mln yuan in total during the period from January to December in 2015, to undertake engineering project.In December, the company newly signs engineering contracts, for 500 mln yuan.

Metallurgical Corporation of China issues 2015 third tranche of medium term notes

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Issues 2015 third tranche of medium term notes, worth of 2.5 bln yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share.Coupon rate of 4.33 pct.China Merchants Bank and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., serve as main underwriter.

Metallurgical Corporation of China issues 2015 second tranche of medium term notes

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Issued 2015 second tranche of medium term notes worth 2.5 bln yuan with a term of 3+N.Coupon rate for first three years is 4.38 pct.Bank of Beijing and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK served as main underwriters.

Metallurgical Corporation of China sub-subsidiary to sell 100 pct stake in Nanjing-based real estate development company

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Nanjing-based sub-subsidiary to sell 100 pct stake in Nanjing-based real estate development company and creditor's rights 2,406.66 mln yuan, to a Nanjing-based property company, at 3,366.6288 mln yuan.