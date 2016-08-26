Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (1618.HK)
2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-1.14%)
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
HK$2.60
6,255,528
13,803,589
HK$3.39
HK$2.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Metallurgical Corporation of China HY net profit RMB 2.42 bln vs RMB 2.17 bln<1618.HK><601618.SS>
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd <601618.SS>: 2016 interim results announcement <1618.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 2.42 billion versus RMB 2.17 billion a year ago . HY operating revenue RMB 95.82 billion versus RMB100.69 billion year ago . Full Article
MCC's controlling shareholder receives greenlight from authorities on acquisition
Metallurgical Corporation Of China Ltd <601618.SS><1618.HK> :Says its controlling shareholder receives go-ahead from anti-monopoly authorities on acquisition deal. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China announces 2015 dividend payment date
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 5.The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 6 and the dividend will be paid on May 6. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China announces 2015 dividend payment
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China signs business contracts
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Signs business contracts for about 7,560 mln yuan in total during the period from January to February in 2016, to undertake engineering projects. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China amends private placement plan
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Says revises to issue up to 2.55 billion shares of common stock at no less than 3.85 yuan per share via private placement.Says to raise proceeds of up to 9.81 billion yuan. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China signs business contracts
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Signs business contracts for about 401,586 mln yuan in total during the period from January to December in 2015, to undertake engineering project.In December, the company newly signs engineering contracts, for 500 mln yuan. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China issues 2015 third tranche of medium term notes
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Issues 2015 third tranche of medium term notes, worth of 2.5 bln yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share.Coupon rate of 4.33 pct.China Merchants Bank and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., serve as main underwriter. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China issues 2015 second tranche of medium term notes
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Issued 2015 second tranche of medium term notes worth 2.5 bln yuan with a term of 3+N.Coupon rate for first three years is 4.38 pct.Bank of Beijing and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK served as main underwriters. Full Article
Metallurgical Corporation of China sub-subsidiary to sell 100 pct stake in Nanjing-based real estate development company
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd:Nanjing-based sub-subsidiary to sell 100 pct stake in Nanjing-based real estate development company and creditor's rights 2,406.66 mln yuan, to a Nanjing-based property company, at 3,366.6288 mln yuan. Full Article