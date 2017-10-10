Redco Properties Group Ltd <1622.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1622.HK> . Says revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by 39.8% to RMB2.302 billion . HY net profit RMB 117.4 million versus RMB 289.1 million . The board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .