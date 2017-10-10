Edition:
Redco Properties Group Ltd (1622.HK)

1622.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.68
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.64
Volume
5,566,000
Avg. Vol
7,826,390
52-wk High
HK$3.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redco Properties Group ‍says 9-mnth contracted sales RMB9,018.4​ mln
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Redco Properties Group Ltd <1622.HK>::‍ 9-mnth contracted sales RMB9,018.4​ million.

Redco Properties says HY net profit RMB 117.4 million versus RMB 289.1 million<1622.HK>
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Redco Properties Group Ltd <1622.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1622.HK> . Says revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by 39.8% to RMB2.302 billion . HY net profit RMB 117.4 million versus RMB 289.1 million . The board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Redco Properties says group HY sales were RMB3.43 bln<1622.HK>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Redco Properties Group Ltd <1622.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1622.HK> . Company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB3.43 billion for HY .

Redco Properties Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Redco Properties Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co rose 156.2 pct to RMB322.1 mln

* Profit for six months ended 30 june 2017 attributable to owners of company increased by 156.2% to rmb322.1 million

