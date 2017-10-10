Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd posts September sales of RMB2.2 bln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>:‍Sales of co for september was RMB2,200 million​.

Yuzhou Properties proposing issuance of US$ senior perpetual securities

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>:Proposed issuance of us$ senior perpetual securities.Intends to use net proceeds from proposed issue primarily for refinancing its existing indebtedness.

Yuzhou Properties posts June 2017 sales figures

July 10 (Reuters) - Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>::For month ended June 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was RMB3,450 million.

Yuzhou Properties announces January sales

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK> :January 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was RMB2.064 billion.

Yuzhou Properties says application has been made to stock exchange of Hong Kong for listing and permission to deal in senior notes due 2023

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>- : Application has been made to stock exchange of Hong Kong Ltd for listing and permission to deal in senior notes due 2023 in aggregate principal amount of US$250 million .Listing and permission to deal in notes is expected to become effective on or around 26 October 2016.

Yuzhou Properties Sept sales RMB1.85 bln

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>:In September 2016, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was RMB1.85 billion.

Yuzhou Properties enters into facility agreement worth up to $400 mln<1628.HK>

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>: Facility agreement with specific performance covenants <1628.HK> . Deal for a term loan facility of up to US$400 million . Co and certain offshore units as original guarantors, entered into a facility agreement with group of financial institutions . Says Lam Lung on ceases to be the chairman of the of the company board of directors .

Yuzhou Properties HY net profit up 7.9 pct to RMB693.31 million<1628.HK>

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>: HY revenue was RMB4.14 billion, increased by 18.32% . Profit attributable to owners of the parent was up by 7.92% from RMB642.43 million in first half of 2015 to RMB693.31 million in first half of 2016. . Of the company board of directors resolved not to recommend the payment of an interim dividend . Expect that overall transaction volume in China's property market will grow steadily in 2016 compared to 2015" . Yuzhou properties co - expected in second half of 2016, central government will continue to adopt loose monetary policies and sector favourable polices . Expected that transaction volume and prices in most first and second-tier cities will grow steadily" . In the long run, housing demand in China's core popular first and second-tier cities remains robust .

Yuzhou Properties says July sales RMB1.95 billion<1628.HK>

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the month ended July 2016 <1628.HK> . For the month ended July 2016, the sales of the company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (the "group") was RMB1.95 billion. .

Yuzhou Properties says unit agreed to acquire a property development co<1628.HK>

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd <1628.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire equity interest in a property development company in the prc <1628.HK> . Purchaser agreed to acquire the entire equity interest in the target company and the sale loan at an aggregate consideration of RMB4.10 billion . Payment of consideration and service fee will be funded by bank borrowings and internal resources of the group . Unit agreed to acquire, and vendors, three state-owned enterprises, agreed to sell, entire equity interest in a co owned by these enterprises .