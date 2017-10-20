Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dazhong Transportation Group to buy 60 pct stake in Shanghai industrial firm

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dazhong Transportation Group Co Ltd <600611.SS> ::Says it plans to buy 60 percent stake in Shanghai-based industrial firm for 224.7 million yuan.

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities to buy 40 pct stake in Shanghai industrial firm

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS>:Says it plans to buy 40 percent stake in Shanghai-based industrial firm for 149.8 million yuan ($22.63 million).

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 25

July 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 24 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 25 and the dividend will be paid on July 25 .

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities says unit entered into title transfer agreement

May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS>::Shanghai Dazhong Jiading Sewage agreed to sell asset i to Shanghai Dazhong Financial Leasing at consideration of rmb150 million.Shanghai Dazhong Jiading Sewage and Shanghai Dazhong Financial Leasing entered title transfer agreement i.

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities approves issue of the convertible corporate bonds

May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. 1635.HK:Dzug-proposed Non-public Issue Of The Convertible Corporate Bonds .Approved non-public issue of convertible corporate bonds.Bonds will be issued in a non-public manner, size of which will be not more than RMB1.5 billion (inclusive).Proceeds from issuance shall be used to repay co's debts, provide for project constructions & working capital.

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities announces asset sale agreement

May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS>:Shanghai Dazhong Jiading Sewage agreed to sell asset I to Shanghai Dazhong Financial Leasing at consideration of rmb150 million.Shanghai Dazhong Jiading Sewage and Shanghai Dazhong Financial Leasing entered title transfer agreement I.

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities' H1 net profit down 14.8 pct

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS> :Says H1 net profit down 14.8 percent y/y at 312.7 million yuan ($47.09 million).

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group to transfer 51 pct stake in units at 26.7 mln yuan

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd <600635.SS>:Says it to transfer 51 percent stake and rights and interests of affiliated shareholders in a water operation co and a sewage disposal co respectively at totally 26.7 million yuan.

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group unit to buy stake in Suchuang Gas

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities <600635.SS> Group Co., Ltd: Says it Hong Kong-based unit plans to buy 11.7 percent stake (96.8 million shares) in Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd <1430.HK> from Fung Yu Holdings Limited, at HK$2.55 per share, for HK$246.8 million .Says the unit will also subscribe 32.28 million new shares of Suchuang Gas at HK$2.55 per share.

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group says 2015 dividend payment date

Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group <600635.SS> Co., Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 30 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31.