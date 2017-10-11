Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for September ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK> ::‍Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB3,211 million in September ​.

Kaisa Group and subsidiary guarantors entered subscription agreement with institutional investor​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - 398Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>-:‍On 4 august co and subsidiary guarantors entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor​.‍subscription agreement for additional issue of us$50 million 7.25% senior notes due 2020​.Net proceeds of issuance of additional 2020 notes, additional 2022 notes and additional 2024 notes, will be about us$285.7 million.Entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor for additional issue of us$115 million 9.375% senior notes due 2024​‍​.‍Subscription agreement for additional issue of us$120 million 8.50% senior notes due 2022​.

Kaisa Group July total contracted sales approximately RMB2.88 billion<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2.88 billion in July 2016 . Kaisa Group-recent developments of the company <1638.hk> . Group's onshore liabilities in the amount of approximately RMB46.50 billion was restructured .

Kaisa says group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB2.86 bln in June 2016<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Says group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2.86 billion in June 2016 .

Kaisa Group updates on offshore debt restructuring<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Announcement in relation to the cancellation of the existing securities . Announces cancellation of certain existing securities of co, pursuant to offshore debt restructuring undertaken by the company .

Kaisa Group updates on offshore debt restructuring<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Order under chapter 15 of the United States code and update on the restructuring <1638.HK> . US court granted an order granting the relief sought by the company to recognize and enforce the Hong Kong scheme . Each of conditions required for restructuring effectiveness date, exchange date to take effect anticipated to be satisfied on or around 21 july'16 . Total aggregate consideration expected to be issued by co in respect of the schemes on exchange date is US$3.03 billion .

Kaisa Group says May contracted sales were RMB2.12 billion<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Recent developments of the company <1638.HK> . Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2.12 billion in May 2016 .

Kaisa Group updates on petitions seeking sanction of Cayman Islands scheme and Hong Kong scheme<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Sanction of the Cayman Islands scheme by the grand court of the Cayman Islands and the Hong Kong scheme by the High Court of Hong Kong <1638.HK> . Petitions seeking sanction of Cayman Islands scheme and Hong Kong scheme have been approved .

Kaisa Group updates on proposed offshore debt restructuring and filing with US Court of petition<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Recognition hearing held on 3 June 2016, the US court granted an order granting the relief sought on behalf of company in petition . Refers to announcement in relation to proposed offshore debt restructuring and filing with US court of a petition seeking certain relief . Relief included granting recognition, as foreign main proceeding, of proceeding currently before high court of Hong Kong to sanction scheme of arrangement in respect of co .

Kaisa Group appoints Habibullah Abdul Rahman as CFO<1638.HK>

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd <1638.HK>: Wan bing has tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer . Says habibullah abdul rahman has also been appointed as the chief financial officer with effect from 24 may 2016 .