Sept 22 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd <1658.HK>:Proposed issuance of u.s.$7.25 billion, 4.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares.Entered subscription agreement with joint lead managers; offshore preference shares will have a par value of rmb100 each.Expects proceeds raised from issue, after deduction of commissions & expenses to be about rmb47.6 billion.