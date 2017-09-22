Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd (1658.HK)
1658.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.30%)
HK$-0.06 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
HK$4.63
Open
HK$4.60
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Volume
10,220,038
10,220,038
Avg. Vol
11,092,723
11,092,723
52-wk High
HK$5.18
HK$5.18
52-wk Low
HK$4.11
HK$4.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Postal Savings Bank Of China announces proposed issue of $7.25 bln perpetual offshore preference shares
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd <1658.HK>:Proposed issuance of u.s.$7.25 billion, 4.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares.Entered subscription agreement with joint lead managers; offshore preference shares will have a par value of rmb100 each.Expects proceeds raised from issue, after deduction of commissions & expenses to be about rmb47.6 billion. Full Article
BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China announces proposed issue of $7.25 bln perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed issuance of u.s.$7.25 billion, 4.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares