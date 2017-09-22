Edition:
India

Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd (1658.HK)

1658.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.55
Volume
10,220,038
Avg. Vol
11,092,723
52-wk High
HK$5.18
52-wk Low
HK$4.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Postal Savings Bank Of China announces proposed issue of $7.25 bln perpetual offshore preference shares
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd <1658.HK>:Proposed issuance of u.s.$7.25 billion, 4.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares.Entered subscription agreement with joint lead managers; offshore preference shares will have a par value of rmb100 each.Expects proceeds raised from issue, after deduction of commissions & expenses to be about rmb47.6 billion.  Full Article

