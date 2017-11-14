Edition:
India

Haitian Energy International Ltd (1659.HK)

1659.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.38HKD
1 Feb 2018
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
13,192,000
Avg. Vol
17,378,044
52-wk High
HK$0.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Haitian Energy International posts qtrly net profit of RMB11.9 mln
Tuesday, 14 Nov 2017 

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>::Qtrly ‍revenue RMB51.9 million versus RMB60.4 million.Qtrly net profit RMB11.9 million versus RMB13.7 million​.  Full Article

Haitian Energy International sees decrease in 9-mth profit attributable
Friday, 3 Nov 2017 

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>:‍Expected to record a substantial decrease of unaudited profit attributable to equity holders of company for nine months​.Expected result ‍due to decrease in precipitation in shouning county, zhouning county and fuan city in fujian province​.  Full Article

Haitian Energy International says Victor River Ltd to place up to 740 mln shares of comapny
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>:‍Victor River Ltd enters agreement to place up to 740 million ordinary shares of company ​.  Full Article

Haitian Energy issues positive profit alert<8261.HK>
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>: Inside information positive profit alert <8261.HK> . Group is expected to record substantial increase of unaudited profit attributable to equity holders of the company for HY . Increase in profit was mainly due increase in precipitation in shouning county and zhouning county in Fujian province .  Full Article

Haitian Energy International Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
