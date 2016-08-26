Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wisdom Sports Group <1661.HK>: 1)change of executive director and authorized representative; (2)change of joint company secretary; and(3)change in membership of the remuneration committee <1661.HK> . Says Song Hongfei has been appointed as an executive director of the company . Says Sheng Jie has resigned as an executive director and vice chairman .

Wisdom Sports Group <1661.HK>: Group expects to operate independently over 15 Marathon events in the second half of 2016 . Group expects to operate independently over 15 Marathon events in the second half of 2016 . HY revenue from wisdom events increased by approximately 81.9% to RMB194.5 million . Says no interim dividend has been paid or declared by the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says gross profit of Wisdom events increased by approximately 57.7% to RMB105.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected that the group will be able to derive profit from the stadium business by the end of the second half of the year" .Group plans to set up about 100 stadiums in the next three years".

Wisdom Sports Group <1661.HK>: Voluntary announcement - awarded the operation right of 2016-2018 Shenzhen International Marathon . Won bid and obtained operation right of 2016-2018 Shenzhen International Marathon, and has had a preferential right to renew the contract .

Wisdom Sports Group <1661.HK>: Voluntary announcement - update on sports business development <1661.HK> . Awarded exclusive right to operate 3 marathons in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, Changde, Hunan Province, And Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, . Group will be responsible for the organization and operation, promotion and media publication of the events .

Wisdom Sports Group <1661.HK>: Appointment of chief financial officer <1661.HK> . Chu Yin Kam will be appointed the chief financial officer of the company with effect from July 1, 2016. . Says Huang Dan resigned as the chief financial officer of the company .

Wisdom Holdings Group:Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ended December 31, 2015 is expected to decrease by approximately 80%.Group has decided to cease to renew the contracts with cctv.