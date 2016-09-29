Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd (1666.HK)
10.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.18 (-1.68%)
HK$10.70
HK$10.70
HK$10.70
HK$10.44
852,000
2,190,156
HK$15.66
HK$9.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tong Ren Tang enters assets transfer agreement with Bozhou Herbal Pieces
: Tong Ren Tang-connected Transaction Disposal Of The Target Assets <1666.HK> . Entered into assets transfer agreement with bozhou herbal pieces . Deal for total consideration of rmb113.7 million . Pursuant to deal company has agreed to dispose and Bozhou Herbal Pieces has agreed to acquire target assets .Group's gains from assets transfer agreement are expected to be approximately RMB900,000. Full Article
Tong Ren Tang Technologies provides update on 100% acquisition of equity interest in Tong Ren second traditional Chinese medicine hospital<1666.HK>
Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd <1666.HK>: Co was informed that Tong Ren Tang Holdings received approval from Beijing sasac . Approval for the transfer of 100% of the equity interest in Tong Ren Tang second traditional Chinese medicine hospital . Tong ren tang technologies co - transfer of equity interest by Tong Ren Tang Holdings to the company . Refers to announcement for acquisition of 100% of equity interest in Tong Ren Tang second traditional Chinese medicine hospital . Full Article
BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies posts HY profit attributable of RMB415.9 mln
* Board does not recommend distribution of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017