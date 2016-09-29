: Tong Ren Tang-connected Transaction Disposal Of The Target Assets <1666.HK> . Entered into assets transfer agreement with bozhou herbal pieces . Deal for total consideration of rmb113.7 million . Pursuant to deal company has agreed to dispose and Bozhou Herbal Pieces has agreed to acquire target assets .Group's gains from assets transfer agreement are expected to be approximately RMB900,000.

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd <1666.HK>: Co was informed that Tong Ren Tang Holdings received approval from Beijing sasac . Approval for the transfer of 100% of the equity interest in Tong Ren Tang second traditional Chinese medicine hospital . Tong ren tang technologies co - transfer of equity interest by Tong Ren Tang Holdings to the company . Refers to announcement for acquisition of 100% of equity interest in Tong Ren Tang second traditional Chinese medicine hospital .