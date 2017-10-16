Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China South City Holdings posts HY contracted sales of HK$5.45 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>::‍Recorded contracted sales of about HK$5.45 billion for first half of FY2017/18 ended 30 September 2017​.

China South City Q2 contracted sales about HK$2.40 bln

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>:Contracted sales of Q2 of FY2016/17 was approximately HK$2.40 billion.

China South City Holdings announces issuance of US$150 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK> : Net proceeds of notes issue will be approximately us$145.7 million . Net proceeds of notes issue will be used to refinance existing indebtedness . Company and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with ubs, credit suisse and hsbc .Agreement in connection with further issuance of us$150 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021.

China South City Holdings announces issuance of US$200 mln 6.75% senior notes due 2021<1668.HK>

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>: ...more issuance of US$200,000,000 6.75% senior notes due 2021 and overseas regulatory announcement <1668.HK> . Says net proceeds of the notes issue will be used by the company primarily to refinance existing indebtedness . Net proceeds of the notes issue will be approximately US$194.04 million . Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into the purchase agreement with UBS, Bofa Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and others . Purchase agreement with UBS, Bofa Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC in connection with notes issue .

China South City Holdings updates on offering of notes<1668.HK>

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>: ...more proposed issuance of senior notes and overseas regulatory announcement <1668.HK> . Proposes to conduct international offering of notes issue to certain qualified institutional investors in Asia and Europe . Net proceeds of the proposed notes issue will be used by the company primarily to refinance existing indebtedness . Any prolonged slowdown in global economy may adversely affect co's financial condition & results of operations .

China South City says group qtrly sales were about HK$1.92 bln<1668.HK>

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the first quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Company and its subsidiaries recorded contracted sales of approximately hk$1.920 billion for the first quarter .

China South City reports FY net profit HK$3.54 bln vs HK$3.73 bln<1668.HK>

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>: Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 <1668.HK> . FY revenue HK$6.14 billion versus HK$9.76 billion . FY contracted sales HK$6.63 billion versus HK$11.32 billion . FY net profit HK$3.54 billion versus HK$3.73 billion . Proposed final dividend HK5.0 cents per ordinary share . Expects to achieve an annual sales target of HK$7.5-8.5 billion for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2017 . Operating environment remains challenging in the short term .The group maintains a cautiously optimistic business outlook in the short to medium term.

China South City says Fung Sing Hong Stephen will cease to act as CFO<1668.HK>

China South City Holdings Ltd <1668.HK>: Change of group chief financial officer <1668.HK> . Tsoi Yiu Ting will be appointed as chief financial officer of the group . Fung Sing Hong Stephen will cease to act as chief financial officer of the group . Fung Sing Hong Stephen remains as executive director and chief executive officer of the group .