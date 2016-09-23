Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Macau Legend Development Ltd updates on property disposal

Macau Legend Development Ltd: Co and buyer have not entered into any definitive investment agreement before expiry of letter of intent . Letter of intent expired on 23 september 2016 . Been approached by and is in negotiation with potential buyer, on potential disposal of property,remains positive on disposal .proposed Disposal Of The Property Expiry Of The Letter Of Intent

Macau Legend Development says HY loss for the period HK$175.3 million

Macau Legend Development Ltd: Says no dividends were paid, declared or proposed in respect of both interim periods . Says HY revenue hk$666 million versus HK$698.2 million . "Group remains optimistic in the long-term prospect of the Macau gaming market" . HY loss for the period HK$175.3 million versus loss HK$68.4 million . "Group will continue to focus on southeast Asian destinations where``one belt,one road'' policy from China is supporting new investment in tourism"

Macau Legend Development signs MOU for proposed development of Setúbal Project

Macau Legend Development Ltd: Setúbal Municipality and co entered into the memorandum of understanding for the proposed development of the Setúbal Project . Shareholders' agreement shall be entered into for the joint venture company . Fundo Aquarius, Amorim Turismo, B&G and Co entered into the heads of agreement in relation to the formation of the JV Co . Joint venture company shall procure subordinated debt or bank loans in total amount of euro 100 million

Macau Legend Development appoints Yuen Chin Yau as Chief Financial Officer

Macau Legend Development Ltd: ...more change of chief financial officer and company secretary and change of alternate authorised representative . Chan Kin Man has resigned as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the company . Yuen Chin Yau, Laurence has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Macau Legend Development says Q1 adjusted EBITDA decreased by about 52.2 pct

Macau Legend Development Ltd: Adjusted EBITDA decreased by approximately 52.2% to approximately hk$35.8 million in Q1 2016 . For Q1 2016, the group recorded total reported revenue of approximately hk$350.6 million, down 3.7% . Q1 total gross gaming revenue of gaming tables (excluding those outsourced vip tables) decreased by about 2.9% to about hk$396.6 million

Macau Legend updates on deal in relation to Savan Vegas hotel and entertainment complex

Macau Legend Development Ltd: Major transaction in relation to the savan vegas hotel and entertainment complex in the Lao People'S Democratic Republic . Says government of the Lao PDR and the company entered into the project development agreement . Deal for consideration of US$42 million