Consun Pharmaceutical considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>:Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries​.

Consun Pharma expects group to record significant increase in HY profit

July 24 (Reuters) - Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>::Positive Profit Alert .Expected that group would record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for HY.Expected result due to increases in sales of uremic clearance granules and women and children products.

Consun pharmaceutical group- HY profit attributable RMB145.4 mln up approximately 20 pct<1681.HK>

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Pharmaceutical group- HY revenue amounted to RMB 451.9 million representing an increase of approximately 16.7% . HY profit attributable amounted to RMB145.4 million representing an increase of approximately 20.0% . Says the board has declared the payment of an interim dividend of RMB0.045 per share .

Consun Pharmaceutical announces further acquisition of about 5.42% equity interest in Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical<1681.HK>

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Connected transaction - further acquisition of approximately 5.42% equity interest in Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. <1681.HK> . Unit has entered into the equity transfer agreements with the seventh round vendors on 15 August 2016 and 16 August 2016 . Says consideration to be funded by internal resources of the group . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB47.3 million .

Consun Pharmaceutical says unit entered equity transfer agreements<1681.HK>

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Voluntary announcement-further acquisition of approximately 10.69% equity interest in guangxi yulin pharmaceutical group co., ltd. <1681.HK> . Subsidiary (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) has entered into the equity transfer agreements with the sixth round vendors . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB93.2 million . Equity transfer agreements with the sixth round vendors during the period from 20 July 2016 to 8 August 2016 . "Sixth Round Vendors" a total of 146 individuals, all of whom are citizens of the PRC . "Subsidiary" (Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established in the PRC .