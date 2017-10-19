Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1681.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Consun Pharmaceutical considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>:Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries. Full Article
Consun Pharma expects group to record significant increase in HY profit
July 24 (Reuters) - Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>::Positive Profit Alert .Expected that group would record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for HY.Expected result due to increases in sales of uremic clearance granules and women and children products. Full Article
Consun pharmaceutical group- HY profit attributable RMB145.4 mln up approximately 20 pct<1681.HK>
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Pharmaceutical group- HY revenue amounted to RMB 451.9 million representing an increase of approximately 16.7% . HY profit attributable amounted to RMB145.4 million representing an increase of approximately 20.0% . Says the board has declared the payment of an interim dividend of RMB0.045 per share . Full Article
Consun Pharmaceutical announces further acquisition of about 5.42% equity interest in Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical<1681.HK>
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Connected transaction - further acquisition of approximately 5.42% equity interest in Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. <1681.HK> . Unit has entered into the equity transfer agreements with the seventh round vendors on 15 August 2016 and 16 August 2016 . Says consideration to be funded by internal resources of the group . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB47.3 million . Full Article
Consun Pharmaceutical says unit entered equity transfer agreements<1681.HK>
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1681.HK>: Voluntary announcement-further acquisition of approximately 10.69% equity interest in guangxi yulin pharmaceutical group co., ltd. <1681.HK> . Subsidiary (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) has entered into the equity transfer agreements with the sixth round vendors . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB93.2 million . Equity transfer agreements with the sixth round vendors during the period from 20 July 2016 to 8 August 2016 . "Sixth Round Vendors" a total of 146 individuals, all of whom are citizens of the PRC . "Subsidiary" (Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established in the PRC . Full Article
* Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: