SUNeVision Holdings Ltd (1686.HK)
1686.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.50HKD
9:00am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.27 (-3.99%)
Prev Close
HK$6.77
Open
HK$6.70
Day's High
HK$6.83
Day's Low
HK$6.43
Volume
1,692,000
Avg. Vol
1,328,604
52-wk High
HK$7.14
52-wk Low
HK$3.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunevision Updates On Successful Tender Of Land
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sunevision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK>::RECEIVED LETTER FROM LANDS DEPARTMENT CONFIRMING THAT ITS TENDER FOR LAND PUT UP FOR SALE UNDER TENDER AT HK$725.8 MILLION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. Full Article
SUNeVision Holdings posts quarterly revenue of HK$312.5 mln
Nov 2 (Reuters) - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK>:Revenue for quarter was HK$312.5 million, a 14% growth over same quarter last year.Qtrly profit attributable HK$154.6 million, up 16%. Full Article
Sunevision Holdings posts HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$269.7 mln
Sunevision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK> :HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$269.7 million versus HK$246.5 million. Full Article