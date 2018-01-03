Edition:
SUNeVision Holdings Ltd (1686.HK)

1686.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.50HKD
9:00am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.27 (-3.99%)
Prev Close
HK$6.77
Open
HK$6.70
Day's High
HK$6.83
Day's Low
HK$6.43
Volume
1,692,000
Avg. Vol
1,328,604
52-wk High
HK$7.14
52-wk Low
HK$3.63

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sunevision Updates On Successful Tender Of Land
Wednesday, 3 Jan 2018 

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sunevision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK>::‍RECEIVED LETTER FROM LANDS DEPARTMENT CONFIRMING THAT ITS TENDER FOR LAND PUT UP FOR SALE UNDER TENDER AT HK$725.8 MILLION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED​.  Full Article

SUNeVision Holdings posts quarterly ‍revenue of HK$312.5 mln
Thursday, 2 Nov 2017 

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK>:Revenue for quarter was HK$312.5 million, a 14% growth over same quarter last year​.‍Qtrly profit attributable HK$154.6 million, up 16%​.  Full Article

Sunevision Holdings posts HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$269.7 mln
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Sunevision Holdings Ltd <8008.HK> :HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$269.7 million versus HK$246.5 million.  Full Article

