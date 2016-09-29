Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ausnutria updates on transaction in relation to establishment of business in New Zealand

Ausnutria-discloseable Transaction In Relation To Establishment Of Business In New Zealand <1717.HK> : Pursuant to subscription agreements, Ausnutria China shall subscribe for 4,500,000 shares of joint venture in amount of NZD4.5 million . Westland, through WMPI, shall subscribe for 3 million shares of joint venture in amount of NZD3.0 million . Group, in respect of the agreements, shall invest up to NZD36.5 million to business in new zealand . JV entered into shareholder loan agreement, retail product purchase agreement with ausnutria china and product supply agreement with westland . . Ausnutria China and Westland entered into subscription agreements with joint venture . Deal for purpose of establishing business in New Zealand .JV will be owned as to 60% and 40% by ausnutria china and wmpi respectively JV will be accounted for as a subsidiary of group.

Ausnutria Dairy Corp's unit enters land sale contracts<1717.HK>

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd <1717.HK>: 1) discloseable transaction acquisition of a nutritional and healthcare business and (2) connected transaction provision of shareholder loan <1717.HK> . NC Holding also entered the land sale contracts with professor Brighthope and Brighthope Pty respectively. . NC Holding, the vendor and professor brighthope entered into the business sale agreement . NC Holding conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor conditionally agreed to sell business and the assets at a consideration of A$26.4 million .

Ausnutria Dairy Corp issues positive profit alert<1717.HK>

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd <1717.HK>: Positive profit alert <1717.HK> . Anticipated that group will record profit attributable in the range of RMB97.0 million to RMB103.0 million for HY ended 30 June 2016 . Expected results is due to continuous increase in sale of group which was driven by adjusted business strategy .

Ausnutria Dairy Corp says unit,Hunan Xindaxin entered into Mornring share transfer agreement<1717.HK>

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd <1717.HK>: Connected transaction in relation to the mornring share transfer agreement . Ausnutria China and Hunan Xindaxin entered into the Mornring share transfer agreement . Ausnutria China agreed to acquire and Hunan Xindaxin agreed to sell the Mornring sale shares . Says deal for a consideration of RMB28.5 million . Says consideration amounts will be settled in cash .

Ausnutria Dairy Corp updates on legal proceedings<1717.HK>

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd <1717.HK>: "Has been no development on the action since the second court hearing on 7 December 2015" . "Scope of discovery was still subject to debate by the parties to the action" . Says action does not have any adverse impact to the operations and financial position of the company .Decision of Taipei district court on the scope of discovery has yet to be handed down.