China zhengtong auto services holdings posts HY revenue RMB 15.63 billion

Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd <1728.HK>:HY revenue RMB 15.63 billion versus RMB 14.60 billion.HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company RMB 515.7 million versus RMB 253.3 million.

China Zhengtong Auto Services enters into loan facility agreement

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd <1728.HK>: Co and two of its units entered into a facility agreement with fifteen financial institutions .Deal for a syndicated term loan facility for an initial aggregate amount of US$409 million.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings says HY net profit RMB 253.3 mln vs RMB 346.9 mln<1728.HK>

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd <1728.HK>: Says hy revenue rmb 14.60 bln vs rmb 13.87 bln . Board of directors of company resolved not to declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 june 2016 . Says hy net profit rmb253.3 mln vs rmb346.9 mln .