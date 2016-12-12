Edition:
India

E -Commodities Holdings Ltd (1733.HK)

1733.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.80
Open
HK$0.80
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.77
Volume
2,124,850
Avg. Vol
9,467,886
52-wk High
HK$1.62
52-wk Low
HK$0.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

E -Commodities Holdings updates on purchases by trustee related to restricted share unit scheme
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

E -Commodities Holdings Ltd <1733.HK> : trustee purchased an aggregate of 3.8 million shares through on-market purchases for purposes of scheme . deal for total consideration of hk$3.1 million .announcement in relation to purchase of shares of company pursuant to restricted share unit scheme.  Full Article

Winsway Enterprises announces HY profit forecast<1733.HK>
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Profit warning <1733.HK> . Group is expected to record a consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected profit is attributable to completion of rights issue and the restructuring of senior notes .  Full Article

Winsway Enterprises appoints Wang Wengang as CEO<1733.HK>
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Wang wengang has been appointed as an executive director . CAO xinyi has resigned as the chief executive officer of the company . Li yongqiang has resigned as the chief financial officer of the company . Wang yaxu has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company . Says wang wengang has been appointed as the chief executive officer . CAO xinyi has been elected as the chairman of the board .  Full Article

Winsway Enterprises says sanction of Hong Kong scheme from Hong Kong court was approved<1733.HK>
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Petition seeking sanction of the Hong Kong scheme from Hong Kong court was on Tuesday approved and sanctioned .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

E -Commodities Holdings Ltd News

» More 1733.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials