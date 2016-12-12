E -Commodities Holdings Ltd <1733.HK> : trustee purchased an aggregate of 3.8 million shares through on-market purchases for purposes of scheme . deal for total consideration of hk$3.1 million .announcement in relation to purchase of shares of company pursuant to restricted share unit scheme.

Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Profit warning <1733.HK> . Group is expected to record a consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected profit is attributable to completion of rights issue and the restructuring of senior notes .

Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Wang wengang has been appointed as an executive director . CAO xinyi has resigned as the chief executive officer of the company . Li yongqiang has resigned as the chief financial officer of the company . Wang yaxu has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company . Says wang wengang has been appointed as the chief executive officer . CAO xinyi has been elected as the chairman of the board .