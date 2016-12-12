E -Commodities Holdings Ltd (1733.HK)
0.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
HK$0.77
2,124,850
9,467,886
HK$1.62
HK$0.68
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
E -Commodities Holdings updates on purchases by trustee related to restricted share unit scheme
E -Commodities Holdings Ltd <1733.HK> : trustee purchased an aggregate of 3.8 million shares through on-market purchases for purposes of scheme . deal for total consideration of hk$3.1 million .announcement in relation to purchase of shares of company pursuant to restricted share unit scheme. Full Article
Winsway Enterprises announces HY profit forecast<1733.HK>
Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Profit warning <1733.HK> . Group is expected to record a consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected profit is attributable to completion of rights issue and the restructuring of senior notes . Full Article
Winsway Enterprises appoints Wang Wengang as CEO<1733.HK>
Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Wang wengang has been appointed as an executive director . CAO xinyi has resigned as the chief executive officer of the company . Li yongqiang has resigned as the chief financial officer of the company . Wang yaxu has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company . Says wang wengang has been appointed as the chief executive officer . CAO xinyi has been elected as the chairman of the board . Full Article
Winsway Enterprises says sanction of Hong Kong scheme from Hong Kong court was approved<1733.HK>
Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd <1733.HK>: Petition seeking sanction of the Hong Kong scheme from Hong Kong court was on Tuesday approved and sanctioned . Full Article