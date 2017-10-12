Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CRRC Corp's unit to transfer Chengdu Land Use Right and Relevant Assets to CRRC Real Estate

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS>:Unit CRRC Chengdu to transfer Chengdu Land Use Right and Relevant Assets to CRRC Real Estate for about RMB1.40 billion.‍Expects CRRC Chengdu will obtain gains of about RMB600 million from transfer of Chengdu Land Use Right and Relevant Assets​.

CRRC Corp appoints ‍Sun Yongcai as president of co​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Crrc Corp Ltd <601766.SS>::Sun Yongcai, an executive director of co, has been appointed as president of co​.

CRRC to jointly set up water service SPV JV worth 120 mln yuan

May 23(Reuters) - CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS> ::* Says it will jointly set up a water service SPV JV with a city investment construction firm .* The JV will be capitalized at 120 million yuan and the company will invest 84 million yuan to hold 70 percent stake .

CRRC sets coupon rate at 2.95 pct for 2016 first tranche corporate bonds

CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS>: Says it set coupon rate at 2.95 percent for 2016 first tranche corporate bonds .Says the bonds is worth 4 billion yuan, with a term of 5 years.

China train maker CRRC's H1 net profit up 2.04 pct

CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS><1766.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 2.04 percent y/y.

CRRC to pay 2015 dividend on Aug. 5

CRRC Corporation Limited <601766.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 4 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 5.

CRRC units sign contracts worth 32.08 bln yuan in 2016 1H

CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS>:Says it units signed 32.08 billion yuan worth of new contracts in the first half of this year.

CRRC Corp announces approval in respect of non-public issuance of A shares<601766.SS>

CRRC Corp Ltd <601766.SS>: Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on obtaining approval from the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission under the state council in respect of the non-public issuance of A shares <1766.HK> .

CRRC Corporation says 2015 dividend payment as 0.15 yuan per share

CRRC Corporation Limited:To pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2015.

CRRC Corporation Limited updates on bid-winning of an overseas project

CRRC Corporation Limited:On 9 March 2016 (U.S. time), the U.S. Chicago Transit Authority announced that a consortium won bidding of Chicago 7000-series rail car acquisition project.Consortium formed by a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited, CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co., Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CSR Sifang Amercia Co., Ltd.Number of rail cars bid for the project is 846 and the bid amount is US$1.309 billion.The proprietor decided to purchase 400 rail cars first and will gradually purchase the 446 rail cars in the next few years.